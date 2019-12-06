Meet Cheese, he is a 10-year-old DSH male. He weighs about 15 pounds and definitely will never pass up a treat. Cheese does not mind other cats but prefers calmer dogs. He also likes to be petted. Come meet with Cheese and see if he would be a good fit for you!
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican
Rensselaer, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 29°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 29°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:37 AM
- Sunset: 04:20:14 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. High 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 0mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- None injured in semi-truck fire
- Jasper County ambulance re-bid fails to attract bidders
- Down to Business with Steffen's Jewelry
- St. Augustine kids donate to Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department, the homeless
- Jasper County Purdue Extension office seeks third educator
- Newton-Jasper Community Band conducting final performance
- Remington Lions Club Christmas Parade is Saturday
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Dec. 2
- Bombers start fast, keep up the pace to roll Cavs
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Nov. 25-27
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.