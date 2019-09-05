Meet Nesslee. He is a seven-month-old Chocolate Lab Mix. He is heartworm negative. He weighs about 30 pounds and loves to receive affection. Nesslee wants to learn but gets distracted sometimes. Nesslee is a good boy that would love to meet you!
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
