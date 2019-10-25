Mocha is a one-and-a-half-year-old Wire haired Terrier mix. Mocha is an intact male. He weighs about 27 pounds and is current on his rabies vaccine. He likes to play outside but can be a wanderer. Come see him here at the shelter.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
