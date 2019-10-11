Hershey is a 10-year-old female boxer. She is up to date on rabies vaccination and already spayed! She is very curious and loves some good pets! She is good with dogs, cats and all people! This girl has it all! If you think you have what it takes to win this lovely girl's heart, come meet her at the shelter.
Pet of the week
Tags
Nick Fiala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican
Rensselaer, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:35 AM
- Sunset: 06:14:51 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Rain. Thunder possible. Morning high of 66F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.1 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.91 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Firefighters from across Illiana region responding to fire in Kentland
- Tonner resigns from St. Joseph's College Board of Trustees
- Rensselaer Arby's closed until Saint Joseph's College reopening
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Oct. 2-4
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Oct. 4-7
- Intoxicated man struggles with officers
- Jasper County Prosecutor acquiring black box data from semi-truck in fatal crash
- Cause of massive Kentland fire still unknown, firefighters still on scene
- EggLife unveils operations at Mid-America Commerce Park
- Eastridge: Jasper leading multi-county economic effort