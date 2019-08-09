This is Gunner. He is a five-year-old, neutered Shepherd Mix. He weighs about 96 pounds and is heartworm positive. This handsome boy may be too rough with cats but does like them. Gunner knows sit, and shake with both paws. He gets along with dogs too! Come meet this wonderful boy today!
Pet of the week
