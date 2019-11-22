This is Blair. She is a 5 1/2 month old DSH Female. She weighs about five pounds. She likes to be petted and comforted. This pretty girl would love to make you her new fur-ever home. Come visit her today.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
