This big guy is Jett. He is a nine-month old St. Bernard/Mastiff, weighing 94 pounds. He is heart worm negative and up to date on shots. Jett is a very friendly puppy who likes to run around outside, knows basic commands, is good around children, other dogs and cats. He is still a puppy, so he has a lot of energy and still likes to chew on things. If you think you can give Jett a good home, come and meet him at the shelter.
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
