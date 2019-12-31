Pet

Jett

This big guy is Jett. He is a nine-month old St. Bernard/Mastiff, weighing 94 pounds. He is heart worm negative and up to date on shots. Jett is a very friendly puppy who likes to run around outside, knows basic commands, is good around children, other dogs and cats. He is still a puppy, so he has a lot of energy and still likes to chew on things. If you think you can give Jett a good home, come and meet him at the shelter.

