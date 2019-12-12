Phineas is a three-year-old DSH male. He weighs about seven pounds. Phineas likes to be petted and receive all of the affection. Phineas is a good cat but does not care for the company of other cats. He likes take long naps too. Come meet this wonderful kitty today!
Pet of the week
Nick Fiala
