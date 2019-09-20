RENSSELAER — The court case of a man charged with child molestation in early May will be continued into 2020, according to Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman.
Donald Peach, who was 32 at the time of the alleged molestation, was arrested after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this week, Taulman said Peach is now scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21 pretrial conference, with a tentative trial date set for Jan. 14, 2020.
"We are awaiting some additional lab results, which should be coming in the next couple of weeks," he said, "Next week, probably."
Taulman said he could not comment on what pieces of evidence are associated with the lab results.
"Having spoken to the lab this morning, they indicated that it is the next thing that they have started working on," he said Tuesday. "They've started working on that today, so we should have it within the next week or two."
Taulman said he is not currently aware of any specific reason for why the trial might be further postponed.
Staff at the office of Peach's defense attorney, Jacob Ahler, said he had no comment to make about the current status of the case.
The arrest
On May 3, the sheriff's office responded to a complaint at a residence southwest of DeMotte. Before deputies arrived on the scene, Peach had left the residence.
Deputies met with a woman who said she had left the residence for a short time, leaving her 10-year-old daughter alone with Peach, who also lives at the residence.
When the woman returned home, she allegedly saw Peach jump off a couch he and her daughter had been lying on. The woman’s daughter was still lying on the couch, at least partly undressed.
When the woman confronted Peach, he allegedly said that he knew “what it looked like,” but that things were not as they appeared.
Deputies located Peach a short time later and he was transported to the sheriff’s office for further investigation. He was then incarcerated in the county detention center.
The sheriff's office has stated that arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.