RENSSELAER — The city’s Parks for People Campaign announced last week that it has received the $50,000 matching Patronicity grant it was pursuing at least six days ahead of the Dec. 29 deadline.
This makes for a total of $100,000 for this second grant alone, leaving less than that amount to be raised for the campaign’s overall goal of $1.5 million.
The campaign is now somewhat unique in that it has received this matching grant twice. But the scale of the project helped convince the right people that it would be a wise investment.
Project Coordinator Stace Pickering said because the campaign is dealing with multiple parks made it “really attractive” to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority that provides the grant.
The grant money will be used to get even closer to the overall goal, and specifically to continue the work being done at Brookside Park. This includes paving approximately 1,500 feet of walking paths, installing decorative lighting along the 1,500 feet of walking paths; connecting the 1,500 feet of new paths to those in neighboring Weston Cemetery; ensuring accessibility for all ages and abilities with special amenities; increasing safety with lighting for parking spots adjacent to the Blacker Field Complex that will service all of the amenities and creating a metal and masonry arched entry to the complex.
The campaign began in 2017 to raise $1.5 million for three local projects in town. The first and second are improvements and upgrades to Brookside Park and the space referred to as the Monnett/Staddon property along South College Avenue (now known as the Jasper Newton Foundation Park). The third project was the now-completed Rensselaer Republican Dog Park along Bunkum Road.
“We’re still talking to everybody and trying to get as much as we can,” Pickering said this week. “We’re hoping to play some games this fall or late summer at the new ball diamonds.”