RENSSELAER — The leadership of Rensselaer's Parks for People gave the green light Wednesday to build the city's new baseball/softball complex at Brookside Park this fall.
The complex will include three brand-new multi-use fields with lights, a concession stand, new restrooms, dugouts and walking paths around the fields.
The campaign seeks to raise $1.5 million for three local projects in town. The first and second are improvements and upgrades to Brookside Park and the space referred to as the Monnett/Staddon property along South College Avenue. And the third project, which was recently completed, is the new dog park along Bunkum Road.
The campaign still needs to raise approximately $200,000 to meet its fundraising goal. The progress already made so far is part of what motivated the campaign to approve construction at Brookside Park now. Project Coordinator Stace Pickering said that there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new space, near the tennis courts in the park Aug. 30, at around 3:30 p.m.
"We anticipate site excavation to start within the next couple weeks," Pickering said. "The plan is to get it done this fall. (There's) no exact date."
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign is encouraged to make a pledge online at parksforpeoplecampaign.com or drop off a check at the Jasper Newton Foundation.