RENSSELAER — The city's Parks for People Campaign has only two weeks to go until Dec. 29, dubbed "Tick Tock Day," when the campaign must accumulate $50,000 in grant funds to get a matching $50,000 Patronicity Grant Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
As of Thursday, the campaign only needed to raise $7,812 to meet the $50,000 goal for the Patronicity Grant. Approximately $42,188 has been collected for the match cost so far.
The campaign began in 2017 to raise $1.5 million for three local projects in town. The first and second are improvements and upgrades to Brookside Park and the space referred to as the Monnett/Staddon property along South College Avenue (now known as the Jasper Newton Foundation Park). The third project was the now-completed Rensselaer Republican Dog Park along Bunkum Road.
The grant money will be used to get even closer to the overall goal, and specifically to continue the work being done at Brookside Park. This includes paving approximately 1,500 feet of walking paths, installing decorative lighting along the 1,500 feet of walking paths; connecting the 1,500 feet of new paths to those in neighboring Weston Cemetery; ensuring accessibility for all ages and abilities with special amenities; increasing safety with lighting for parking spots adjacent to the Blacker Field Complex that will service all of the amenities; and creating a metal and masonry arched entry to the complex.
As of Thursday, the campaign only needs $158,000 to meet the overall goal of $1.5 million. If it acquires the Patronicity Grant, less than $100,000 will be needed to achieve that overall goal.
Online donations can be made by visiting Patronicity.com and typing “A Walkable Brookside Park” to see the fundraiser.
Check donations will be accepted at the Jasper Newton Foundation, P.O. Box 295, Rensselaer, or dropped off at the foundation at 301 N. Van Rensselaer St.