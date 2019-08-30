RENSSELAER — The Parks for People Campaign conducted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at Brookside Park to celebrate the announcement of a new multi-use ball diamond complex.
The groundbreaking took place at the spot where the complex’s concession stand will be one day, in the fields of open space near West Clark Street.
That complex will include new baseball and softball fields, with lights, drainage tiles, a concession stand, new restrooms, dugouts and walking paths. The fields will face west, north and south.
Project Coordinator Stace Pickering said the campaign hopes to have most or all of the project completed by the end of the year. Local groups may be able to play games on the field as early as July 2020, with a full season in 2021.
“It’s been a community-wide effort from the get-go,” Pickering said Friday.
Donors, volunteers and sponsors all attended the ceremony, and the campaign’s leaders took the opportunity to thank them for making the project possible.
One particular contribution which the campaign highlighted was the Rex Blacker Trust.
“Rex passed away a few years ago,” Pickering said. “When he died, he left a sizeable estate to be used for the parks. And, in his honor, these fields are going to be named after him, being known as the Blacker Fields.”
The campaign still needs to raise $200,000 to meet its fundraising goal, but time is growing short to contribute.
“You’re going to hear some stuff coming out here soon about an end-date that we’ll finally put on this fundraising,” Pickering said. “There is still time to get your name or business listed on the commemorative plaques that will put up at each of the parks for years to come; there are still more things we want to accomplish.”
Pickering said that the actual physical groundbreaking will happen Sept. 9.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the campaign is encouraged to stop by the Jasper Newton Foundation offices in the Carnegie Center or contact the campaign at 219-869-1272.