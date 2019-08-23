RENSSELAER — The leadership of Rensselaer's Parks for People Campaign announced Wednesday that it had given the green light to begin construction on the new baseball/softball field complex at Brookside Park this fall.
The new complex at Brookside Park will include three brand new multi-use fields, with lights, a concession stand, new restrooms, dugouts and walking paths.
The campaign has to raise $1.5 million for three local projects in town for nearly two years. The first and second projects are the improvements and upgrades to Brookside Park and the space referred to as the Monnett/Staddon property along South College Avenue. The third, which was recently completed, was the construction of the new dog park along Bunkum Road.
Project Coordinator Stace Pickering said that the campaign's fundraising up to this point is what motivated the leadership to approve the construction of the Brookside Park Complex. As of this week, the campaign still needs to raise approximately $200,000 to meet its goal.
"We anticipate site excavation to start within the next couple weeks," Pickering said of the Brookside Park complex. "The plan is to get it done this fall. (There's) no exact date."
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held near the tennis courts in the park Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign is encouraged to do so online at parksforpeoplecampaign.com or by dropping off a check at the Jasper Newton Foundation.