RENSSELAER — Representatives of the Parks for People Campaign recently announced the kickoff of a second patronicity matching grant opportunity, which will run from the present time to "Tick-tock Day" at the end of the year.
"Tick-tock day is Dec. 29, so that's when it ends," said Project Coordinator Stace Pickering.
Just as with the previous grant the campaign sought, donors must raise $50,000, so that the amount will be matched, making for a total of $100,000. The grant would be provided through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
The campaign was begun in 2017, in order to raise $1.5 million for three local projects in town. The first and second are improvements and upgrades to Brookside Park and the space referred to as the Monnett/Staddon property along South College Avenue (Now known as the Jasper Newton Foundation Park). The third project was the now-completed Rensselaer Republican Dog Park along Bunkum Road. As of this week, the campaign only has to raise approximately $204,000 to meet its goal.
The grant money will be used to get even closer to this goal, and specifically to continue the work being done at Brookside Park. This includes paving approximately 1500 feet of walking paths, installing decorative lighting along the 1500 feet of walking paths, connecting the 1500 feet of new paths to paths in the neighboring Weston Cemetery, ensuring accessibility for all ages and abilities with special amenities, increasing safety with lighting for parking spots adjacent to the Blacker Field Complex that will service all of the amenities and creating a metal and masonry arched entry to the complex.
The funds will only be matched if the campaign raises $50,000. But if it does not meet this goal by Dec. 29, the funds will not be matched, and the campaign will receive no additional money.
"We're revisiting a lot of people we talked with before," Pickering said of the campaign's donors. "We're asking donors who donated before to make an extra pledge. Some people said 'Check back in later.'"
In any case, the campaign is now somewhat unique for the fact that it has received this matching grant twice. But the scale of the project helped to convince the right people that this would be a wise investment.
"It is not common, that's for sure," Pickering said of the repeated opportunity. "They saw how much we're doing and how many different projects we're doing and how it's not just one park, it's multiple parks. So that was really attractive to them."
Online donations can be made by going to Patronicity.com and typing "A Walkable Brookside Park" to see the fundraiser.
Check donations will be accepted at the Jasper Newton Foundation at PO Box 295 in Rensselaer, or dropped off at the Foundation at 301 N. Van Rensselaer Street.
As of Thursday, the grant fund had already received $3,800 in donations.