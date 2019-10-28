REMINGTON — For the past 26 years, Operation Christmas Child has been providing the opportunity to show children around the world that someone cares for them.
Hundreds of Remington, Wolcott, and surrounding area residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Nov. 18 – 25 is 2019 Shoebox Collection Week. The Remington Baptist Church at 614 N Ohio St. in Remington will be open to serve as a drop-off location for these gift-filled shoeboxes.
The shoebox gifts are delivered around the world by the Samaritan’s Purse’s project Operation Christmas Child to children who are living in the midst of poverty, war, disease or natural disaster.
The church will be open each day during the week of November 18-25 to collect the shoeboxes. Anyone stop by during any of the hours they are open to leave your shoeboxes. The church’s hours for the week are listed below. If anyone would like to speak with someone please call Vickie Kamos at 219-208-0323 or the church at 219-261-3490. We have empty shoeboxes available and information about the program and would be happy to answer any questions you may have.
OPERATING HOURS (all time are ET):
Monday, Nov. 18 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 4:30 – 6:30p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, locals can call the numbers above or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Locals can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.