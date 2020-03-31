The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Media Group’s printing plants and delivery services, though, are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition can also be viewed at http://www.newsbug.info/rensselaer_republican/
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican
Rensselaer, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:33:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:12:56 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. High 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 3
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Jasper County Arrest Log for March 20
- Delphi police locate teen girl
- Remington reduces staffing to essential personnel
- Celebrity crime-fighter John Walsh spotlights Delphi teen girls' homicides on TV show
- Judge Riley to speak at annual International Women's Day Sunday
- Pretrial conference set for March 31 for homicide suspect
- Indiana reports third death from coronavirus
- Funeral homes will remain open, but limit services
- Jasper County Arrest Log for March 13
- Jasper County Arrest Log for March 5
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.