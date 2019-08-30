RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Animal Shelter was closed Friday morning after a portion of the ceiling collapsed.
Animal Shelter Director Marc Sinclair said the collapse was caused by a water leak in pipes running through the ceiling. The leak spread over a portion of insulation in the ceiling, eventually causing it to collapse and for the building to sustain an electrical shortage.
"Half the building's without power," Sinclair said Friday morning. "When the ceiling collapsed, the lights fell and shorted out."
Kevin Moore, of Rensselaer's Kevin Moore Electric Inc., was called to the shelter for electrical repairs that morning.
Sinclair said the mess of insulation and ceiling fragments would be cleaned up that same day and that no animals were harmed by the collapse. Some animals were moved to a caged area on the outside of the building while repairs were done.
"Once we get it cleaned up, they can come back in and they'll be fine," Sinclair said. "We'll be done (later in the day Aug. 26), but I don't know about getting the repairs done. The lights will be back on (Aug. 26)."
Though there was no cause for alarm after the collapse, it may take some time before the damage is totally repaired.
"The water leak, hopefully they can fix it; I've got somebody on the way (for that)," Sinclair said. "But then, you have the whole open ceiling, insulation, drywall — it's got to be all put back up. I don't know how long that will take."