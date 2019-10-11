A truck full of bagels caught fire in Jasper County along Interstate 65 Sunday.
According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began at around 5:40 p.m., when a trooper who was off duty saw a semi-truck on I-65 that was smoking heavily from its rear axle, which caught fire.
Trooper Mason Wiley, an off-duty trooper from the Lafayette District, was driving south on I-65 near the 209 mile marker, near the Rensselaer exit, when he saw a semi-tractor pulling a box trailer that was north bound smoking heavily from the rear axle.
Wiley turned around and drove back to the scene. By this time, the brakes on the semi-trailer were on fire and spreading to the trailer itself. The truck driver failed to release the brakes causing them to spark fire. The rear tires then exploded due to the heat from the brake fire.
“The fire grew and flames and small explosion happened,” said passerby Jean Leslie. “We saw the driver jump from the truck.”
The driver, Quiner Louis, 31, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was driving a 2013 Freightliner, owned by Balkan Logistics Group out of Countryside, Illinois. It was loaded with 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels. Quiner was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the trailer fire. The right lane was closed until approximately 1 a.m., for removal of the trailer and clean-up of the roadway.
Assisting at the scene were Marion Township Fire, Carpenter Township Fire Department, the Rensselaer Fire, Cheever’s Towing and Republic Services.