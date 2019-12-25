While there are many individuals and nonprofit groups that generously give back to their community, one regional business decided to join in the effort this year.
On the Tuesday following Thanksgiving — Also known as “Giving Tuesday” — Alliance Bank gave seven organizations in White, Benton, Pulaski and Jasper counties each a $500 gift.
The groups are: Benton Community Food & Service Co-op, Eastern Pulaski Elementary School, First Christian Church Backpack Pantry, Jasper Newton Foundation, North White Food Pantry, Operation Starfish and Unmasking Lafayette.
Benton Community Food & Service Co-op members work hard to keep inventory, stock shelves, and serve one another from their building on the Oxford Town Square. The co-op provides basic household supplies and food to more than 200 households each month.
Eastern Pulaski Elementary School will use its donation to give the gift of reading to their students. Principal Jill Collins said each of the 550 students in the elementary school in Winamac will receive a new book for Christmas.
First Christian Church Backpack Pantry in Francesville teaches the church’s youth to serve others. Each week, the youth group fills backpacks of food to be distributed to their classmates in need at West Central.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is seeking donations to grow its community grant funds. The foundation currently has an opportunity for a two-to-one match from Lilly Endowment Inc., turning the $500 donation into $1,500 for the foundation.
“Alliance Bank is everywhere,” Brienne Hooker stated on the foundation’s Facebook page. “They show up to partner with great community organizations and events to celebrate who we are and what we do. We could not be more thankful for their community-minded approach to banking. Alliance Bank’s trust in what we do as a community foundation is something we celebrate this season.”
North White Food Pantry serves more than 100 elderly and family households per month from their storefront in downtown Monon. Devon Querry, a retired pharmacist, has volunteered with the organization for 20 years and said this donation will help them purchase hams to be distributed in December for the holidays.
Operation Starfish came to life this year as a project of the Leadership White County class. By the end of the school year, they hope to collect enough donations to fill 80 backpacks with essentials that can be given to White County children who must be placed in foster care.
Unmasking Lafayette will conduct its sixth annual Masquerade Ball on Feb. 15. The nonprofit conducts the event to promote little-known nonprofits in the community. This year’s ball will benefit Sixth Alarm Peer Support Group, serving the much-needed emotional wellness of local firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
By the close of 2019, Alliance Bank will have donated more than $55,000 back into local non-profit organizations. They are a locally owned community bank serving residents in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.