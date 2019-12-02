JASPER COUNTY — Sunday morning, at 9:28 a.m., the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the 231 mile marker for a semi fire.
Engines 1112 and 1118 and Tankers 1143 and 1144 responded to the scene. This incident was located at the 232 mile marker, which is within Lincoln Township's coverage area. Keener made a courtesy call to the Lincoln Township Volunteer Fire Department to advise them that Keener crews were in their area and would handle the call.
Upon arrival, Keener crews found that the semi-tractor was fully involved. The crews were on the scene for almost an hour and were able to quickly knock down the fire before it spread to the trailer. No injuries were reported.