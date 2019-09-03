WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Aug. 26, members of the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, and representatives from the NIPSCO Schahfer Generating Station, Operations Manager Joe Mitchener and Administrative Coordinator Terri Conley, gathered at the Wheatfield Fire Station to receive over $9,000 in 800 MHz radios from NIPSCO. This donation came from several months of collaboration between leadership from WVFD and NIPSCO.
Wheatfield Fire Dept. President David Myers, stated, “These radios are a major asset to the fire service. Communication is key on the fire grounds, and with the addition of these radios, almost every firefighter will have a radio.”
Fire Chief Mark Ratliff was very excited to receive these radios, “This is a very generous donation from NIPSCO, and we greatly appreciate their support of our department.”
These radios are now in service for the firefighters in Wheatfield, and are already making a big difference to the fire department.