The southbound right lane of Interstate 65 will be closed overnight between State Road 2 and State Road 10, starting Tuesday night and lasting until Saturday morning, as part of a resurfacing contract. The lane will close at approximately 7 p.m., opening by 8 a.m.
Nightly lane closures announced for I-65
Nick Fiala
