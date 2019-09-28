REMINGTON — A street artist from California has completed murals to some downtown buildings near the newly renovated train depot in Remington.
Cameron Moberg, an international street artist from San Francisco, created the murals as a way to bring the community together — all while representing the town.
The Remington Main Street Committee met with Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) and shared things that were important to the community. TAF took notes and presented it to Moberg, who then interpreted those notes and put together the design.
One mural is on the side of the Pallet Factories storage building and illustrates local flowers with a butterfly, along with the word “Grow."
“They sent me a list of words, ideas and things, and after talking to a few of them I heard their heart and what their goals and desires for the town were," he said. "I could hear the love for their community and their desire of growth — and not just growth in numbers, but in change and progress for the town and their residents. I also feel like there is deep legacy here, so I felt like 'grow' is a good multipurpose word for Remington."
Town officials said the murals add color and inspiration to the town.
Town Manager Jon Cripe said the town's goal with the murals was to generate excitement and energy in the downtown area.
"We want more people experiencing downtown and shopping/eating here," he said. "We have identified some additional spaces we would like to have some artwork on, possibly in the future.”
In addition to the pallet building artwork, people will also find a other interactive murals and a large bird on the side of a downtown brick building.
“Art is important for communities because I think it gives young people a sense of ownership — really all ages, but I think it’s important for the younger generations to say things like, 'I live in that town and this is why it's cool,'" Moberg said. "It gives them a sense of pride for their community. I hope that it inspires people to start their own businesses in their town, stay and plant roots. I think it also creates excitement and brings all walks of life together.”