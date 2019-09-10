RENSSELAER — Northwest Indiana was the “stomping grounds” for country groups that took the area by storm in the 1960s through the 1980s. Nelson Wynn and George Huskisson are well known musicians today, as well as part of some of the groups that toured and played country music to audiences across and beyond Indiana during that time.
The Rensselaer Senior Center is offering an opportunity to hear some of the finest musicians and singers sharing their talents and love of music on Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:15 p.m. at the Rensselaer Senior Center. The concert will begin following lunch that is served at 11:30 a.m.
This free concert spotlighting Nelson Wynn, singing and playing pedal steel guitar, an instrument that has always had its place in in country and gospel music, will share his talent through familiar tunes of the past and today. George Huskisson’s talent shines as he sings and plays piano, nothing like the sound of a “country” piano musician.
These two individuals are sharing their time within their busy schedules, not only as musicians, but businessmen in Northwest Indiana. Nelson, owner of Broadway Music in Merrillville, and George, owner of Hammond Fencing in Hammond, knows the importance of giving back to community in service and time.
“Over 50 years ago, I lived in the area where country music groups were formed and they could be found entertaining throughout the area,” said Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee. “I was a part of that era and still today love country and gospel music. These gentlemen were well known, and I had the pleasure of playing with some of the groups that respected and admired the talent of Nelson and George. I am so excited to have them at our center, with hopes of singing a few old familiar songs with them!”
This free concert is promising an afternoon of music and enjoyment. Locals are encouraged to attend and invite their family and friends.
Those that are 60 and over can order a lunch that is served at 11:30 a.m. by calling the center at 866-4333 by 9 a.m. the day before to make a lunch reservation. The lunch donation is $2 per person. The concert is open to everyone.