STATEHOUSE — The town of Remington was recently awarded $141,703 in state matching grants to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Nearly $100 million was awarded to Indiana cities, towns and counties through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, which is now in its fourth year. The grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation as a result of a law Negele supported in 2016, and funded through the state budget.
“The Community Crossings program is an incredible opportunity for communities throughout the entire state to take action on road projects they may not otherwise have the funds for,” Negele said. “Our infrastructure requires constant upkeep, and through this local and state partnership, the unique needs of our cities and towns can be met.”
Negele said grant funding can be used toward road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a match of 25% in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50% match.
Since 2017, state road investment is up 50% as Indiana has dedicated $3 billion to road and bridge projects across the state.
More information about the program and recipients can be found at www.in.gov/indot