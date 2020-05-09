WOLCOTT — The 122nd Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard took to the skies over northwestern Indiana on Tuesday in what was being called “Operation: American Resolve.”
The fighter wing, known as the Blacksnakes, took to the skies as a way to honor front-line workers in the COVID-19 health emergency.
“The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct the Air Force Salutes flyover to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the 122nd Fighter Wing stated in a press release prior to the flight. “Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.”
The airmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing piloted four A-10 Thunderbolt II’s over Lafayette, Gary, Michigan City, South Bend, Plymouth, Warsaw and eastward to Columbia City.
The flight path of the 122nd Fighter Wing from Lafayette to Gary took them over Wolcott around 4:40 p.m. CT Tuesday and just a few miles east of Rensselaer shortly thereafter. The Thunderbolt II’s flew over Lafayette around 4:36 p.m. and arrived over Gary at 4:51 p.m.
The flyovers were intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19. The were also incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.
The Indiana Air National Guard said the Air Force Salutes flyovers were conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as vital training for their pilots.