The new 2020 murals in downtown Rensselaer are nothing but spectacular. With about 15 visiting and local artists leaving their imprints on the walls last year, this year that number was topped.
Seventeen artists and eight teens created exacting, colorfully rich, and original wall and ground level illustrations. As the artists drew then painted their pieces, I noted some bits they shared with me as they applied their skills.
Beginning in the west alley behind 200 West Washington Street businesses, the new murals began appropriately with a new REN ART WLK 2020 signed by “Bugs.” I guessed the artist was Ricky Watts, so I emailed him to ask about this mural’s signature. He wrote “Bugs” was the nickname of a friend of mine who passed away on July 4, 2012. I try to paint something on the 4th every year to honor and remember him.” Now we will visually remember Ricky’s “Bugs” each 4th of July.
Midway down the alley is a large u-shaped space introduced on the right by Christine Riutzel’s colorful “I’m OK” mural. Christine, painter of walls and canvas, headed back to her home town of Branson, Missouri, to participate in their Art Walk.
Turning into the space is a rich black wall featuring Pawn from Sacramento, who mentioned it was 105 degrees at home. He often shows humans blending in at night with neighbors of all kinds.
As San Franciscan Cameron Moberg said in his tour touting the new murals, Ricky Watts, California, may be the most experienced with his abstract ribbon art. As shown in this large space, Watts works with the architecture of the building. Moberg says, “He reads the architecture.”
Completing the space is Chicagoan Max Sansing, who does faces with a flare. The faces here are of his best friend’s little sister, who gardens, and instead of a green thumb, she has a green face with flora all around. He explained that his uses many different tips on the low pressure spray paint cans, while Allison Bamcat uses only two. Another blank wall is waiting nearby.
Behind the East 100 West Washington Street structures is a large heart and hands mural created by Mitchell Schuring known as Metabyte. It was his largest graphic to date, and in the upper corner, inscribed is “In Memory of M. Riley.”
Moving eastward in the alley was Alex Ann Allen’s line filled wall featuring a portrait of her younger brother, Miguel. Alex’s home town is South Bend, and she is well known for her portrait of Mayor Pete. As Moberg noted in his tour, Alex was the first person he had seen to sketch with a sharpie on a stick.
A volunteer from Chicago, Sub Urban Warrior - Natalie Schugailo, found an L-shaped wall to highlight Indiana’s State Insect, the Firefly. She embraced the ivy growing on the wall as part of her mural. Inside left from the firefly is Rensselaer’s own, Trent Musch. He began with a “doodle grid” then elaborated and overlayed more designs. Trent may be creating more murals in our area for his summer job before he goes back to Indiana University in the fall.
Continuing in this corner, I discovered Mr. Toledo’s self-portrait-like figure. He shares personal and vulnerable themes. The smiling Mister Toledo is from California too, as is his friend who painted kitty corner from his mural, Allison Bamcat. Her red Ibis is quite beautiful and striking and resides on the back of the Rensselaer Republican office. She is a gallery artist and a free-lancer in addition to crafting murals.
Beside her is Hoosier artist Nick Smith, who paints an abstraction of an Indiana landscape. The large “R” is for Rensselaer with the “I” representing Indiana. Nick told me that he is color blind as is fellow muralist and REN ART WLK coordinator Cameron Moberg. That is a curious fact, I think.
Retracing steps back to Van Rensselaer Street, the community of 13 REN ART WLK artists, produced the “You are loved” wall at the First Merchants Bank. That is a story unto itself. The artists are lettering artist, Crystal Moberg, and Allison Bamcat, Ricky Watts, Natalie Schugailo, Pawn, Mr. Toledo, Alex Ann Allen, Cameron Moberg, Ryan Preston & Fasm, Max Scheuring, Christine Riutzel, and Nick Smith.
Finally, the Moonshiners alley highlights the works of two muralists. Cesar Perez of Chicago with his fine arts background presents his exquisite queen, a chess piece. He is quoted to suggest that “Life is like a chess game.” At the west end of the alley on the carriage house west wall is Fasm, another San Francisco artist, who often depicts jungle themes. This tiger ends these musings on the new murals in Rensselaer, Indiana.
