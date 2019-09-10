RENSSELAER — September's newsletter for Cincinnati Province of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood disclosed specifics about the future plans for Saint Joseph's College.
Floor plans
The newsletter would note how the campus chapel, the Core building, Schwieterman House are part of the college's plans for the near future. Meanwhile, the college's science hall and Halleck Center are among those which might not be part of it.
Buildings are also being considered as rental spaces for local entities, either for the short-term or the long-term. To this end, the college's administrative staff will soon be moving into the Core building, so that the offices in Drexel Hall may be rented out.
Crunching the numbers
In that newsletter, Fr. Larry Hemmelgarn, chairman of the college's board of trustees, emphasized how "we're determined that whatever we do has to be economically sustainable."
While speaking of the financial situation that led to the college's suspension of operations in 2017, he said "We never want to be in that position again. We must rebuild step by step, making certain each new program both serves our mission and is financially viable."
He went on to add that, since the college's partnership with Marian University, SJC is still "looking at a lot of other programs, looking for other colleges and universities, both in the U.S. and abroad, that might like to partner with us."
Programs that the college is considering include medicine, robotics, agriculture, English-as-a-second-language and "many more."
"The SJC of the future is going to be multi-faceted," Hemmelgarn said.
Using these methods, it is hoped that SJC will reach the point where it can offer a two-year degree with its own accreditation.
On-campus classes?
As early as this fall, students may be back on campus to take part in classes which could lead to becoming certified nursing assistants (CNA) and certified medical assistants (CMA). Those classes will be held in the campus' Core building.
Bill Hogan, the college's vice president for advancement, recently confirmed that the college has hired an instructor for this program. In the near future, the college will be buying supplies and work with the state to achieve certification for the program. The college's alumni association said that more details about the program will be shared “once state approval is completed.”