INDIANAPOLIS — Heading into the 62nd Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant, Miss Newton County Devin Hindes was focused on enjoying the experience and making new friendships.
She never envisioned bringing two trophies back home with her.
Hindes was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality on Jan. 5 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Hindes is the second representative from Newton County to be named second runner-up at the State Fair Queen Pageant in the past three years. Logan Glassburn took home that honor in 2018.
“Personally, being named Miss Congeniality means more to me because that was voted on by the girls there,” Hindes said. “It was so heartwarming because everyone there was so amazing. The reward was much more than I expected. I am so giddy with excitement and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Miss Indiana State Fair 2020 was selected over 83 other contestants after three days of judging. The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling at least 10,000 miles during June and July to approximately 45 counties in preparation for the Indiana State Fair, which will be Aug. 7-23, 2020.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I just wanted to show off how amazing Newton County is, and be able to do that means more to me than any trophy,” Hindes added.
Hindes, who lives in Roselawn and is a senior at North Newton High School, said she calmed her nerves by not getting overwhelmed by the competition but instead soaking in every moment of the experience.
“It truly was a weekend meant to build great friendships and life-lasting memories,” Hindes said. “We made it fun, we listened to music and danced together, and one of the most memorable parts of the weekend was helping all of us get ready. Of course, I had some butterflies before I gave my speech, but I had worked a lot on it and felt really prepared and confident.”
In 2017, Hindes won Miss Teen Newton County. The following year she took top honors in Supreme Showmanship. And at last year’s 100th fair, Hindes was crowned Miss Newton County along with being named Miss Congeniality.
Claudia Duncan, Miss Vanderburgh County, was crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2020.
The Top 10 Finalists include:
- First Runner-Up: Grace McCoy, Miss Elkhart County
- Second Runner-Up: Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County
- Third Runner-Up: Catherine Hall, Miss Shelby County
- Fourth Runner-Up: Danielle Perry, Miss Posey County
- Elyona Dobrodt, Miss St. Joseph County
- Ellen Rohr, Miss Parke County
- Jessica Bradford, Miss Warrick County
- Abbigail Sprong, Miss Delaware County
- Riley Lamb, Miss Boone County
- Miss Congeniality: Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County