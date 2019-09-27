RENSSELAER — Anyone interested in volunteering for a home delivery route for Jasper County's new Meals on Wheels program is encouraged to take part in a training session Oct. 2 at Rensselaer's First Presbyterian Church, 9-11 a.m.
The administration of the county's new program will be handled in Merrillville by Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, through a partnership with NWI Community Action. NWI Meals on Wheels Executive Director Sandy Noe and Volunteer Manager Joan Vith will help facilitate the sign-up of volunteers, training and marketing the program in Jasper County.
In addition to learning about how to read a route sheet, training participants will learn the particulars of the meals and the needs of the individuals who will be receiving them.
"We always deliver a hot meal and then a cold bag that goes along with it, and the bag always includes a beverage, either milk or juice," Vith said. "We talk a lot about the process of insuring the meals stay hot or cold, that you get the right meal to the right person if they have a special allergy or a need — or if there's something specific that we need to watch for when we're delivering."
In addition to meeting those basic needs for a client, participants will also learn about how to properly conduct a well-being check on them.
"The well-being check is something that we do in addition to just a meal delivery," Vith said, "because we're trying to ensure that our clients are getting something other than just a meal."
A client's interaction with a food delivery person could be one of very few social interactions available to that client. Or, the delivery person may notice that the client is having issues of some sort, due to age or a medical condition.
"As we deliver meals more often, we get to know clients," Vith said. "And you know how they should be coming to the door or expecting them to come to the door. And we watch for signs of them being disoriented. Maybe they're not as clean as they usually are. They may be confused when you go to the door. They don't even know why you're there now."
In cases such as these, the delivery person would have an obligation to contact the client's family and let them know what they observed.
"That's something that has really been rewarding for us, because we know that we make a difference in these people's lives every day," Vith said. "So, a lot of it is your attitude about what you're doing. And then you actually get more than you expect out of the experience, because you're reaching out to someone for no benefit of your own, and it just makes you feel good."
According to the Jasper Newton Foundation, which spear-headed the idea of a new local meals-on-wheels program, Rensselaer's First Presbyterian Church has opened its doors to be the drop-off location for home-delivered meals. The church will be one spot for all delivery routes to begin and end. As the demand grows, the foundation will be looking for other potential congregations to volunteer to be the drop off point in the DeMotte/Wheatfield area and the Remington area.
Interested parties must complete the training and have an application turned in, in order to start helping with deliveries. Anyone seeking more information about the training is encouraged to contact the Jasper Newton Foundation at 219-866-5899.
To download a copy of the volunteer application, locals may visit www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org and click on the Get Involved tab. Copies are also available in the foundation office at 301 N Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer, and they will also be available at the training event itself.
"I believe I have eight applications from people that have already submitted them to me," Vith said. "We'll talk to them about what their interest is. I try to match people up with what they're hoping to gain from the experience and make sure that we meet their needs too, because it is strictly volunteering. They've got to have it in their heart to do this and to do it well."