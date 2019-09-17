RENSSELAER — Mayor Stephen Wood met with members of the General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organization at city hall recently to proclaim Constitution Week.
Sept. 17 marked the 232 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. Public Law No. 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America, designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
In his own proclamation, given Thursday of last week, Wood asked local citizens to "study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves."