HEBRON — Marram Health Center opened in Hebron on Aug. 5, in the office of former family physician, Frank Quint, MD, who recently retired. His current patients can continue to visit the clinic at 704 S. SR 2 in Hebron, where several health practitioners are available with services including psychiatric and behavior as well as medical under the direction of Dr. Timothy Ames.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, the new health center held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with staff and visitors on hand to help them celebrate. The Marram Health Center, is affiliated with Porter-Starke Services. Matthew Burden, PhD, president and CEO of Porter-Starke Services was on hand to deliver a welcome speech and to introduce the staff that is in the Hebron office.
The first Marram Health Center was opened by Porter-Starke Services in Gary in December 2015, and now serves more than 3,000 individuals annually. The new Hebron location will provide preventative, primary, and integrated care to all, regardless of ability to pay.
Providers are Amanda Dech, Family Nurse Practitioner, Mindy Krsak, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Shawna Reed, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Beth Aguayo, Behavioral Health Consultant, all at the same location.
Dech said the center provides services for mind, body and spirit. She is the family nurse practitioner and is at the clinic Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Shawna Reed has patient hours on Wednesdays. The office is open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
For those who fall below 100% of the poverty level, the center offers a flat fee of $10 for all services rendered.
For more information about Marram Health Center, visit www.marramhealth.org.