Typically New Year’s resolutions have already been ignored or forgotten by February so how about trying something new? This year, why not resolve to do something even more lasting: improve the life of a local child who has suffered from abuse and neglect.
As a court appointed special advocate (CASA), volunteers receive training to advocate in court and in the community for the needs and best interests for children in foster care. CASA volunteers are community men and women who come from all walks of life and professions and have one thing in common: they care about kids.
“Volunteers get to know the child they advocate for by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and most importantly the child him/herself. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what will be the best permanent home for them. They are the main voice for the child who has been abused and/or neglected,” explains Katie Hall, Director of Crossroads CASA.
CASA volunteers complete training before deciding which child they would like to help. Once they are assigned to a case, they can expect to spend an average of about 8 hours a month getting to know the child, gathering information, exploring resources to meet the child’s needs, and representing the best interest of the child.
Volunteers receive ongoing education and support from their local program as well as from the State and National CASA Association.
“It’s one of the most personally rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” says local volunteer Greg Myers. “My sole responsibility is to speak on behalf of the children and their best interest and to find them a safe and nurturing forever home. I know that I’m not just helping these children, but generations of kids to follow.”
To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child here in our community, contact Crossroads CASA by calling 219-866-0843 or emailing katie.hall@co.jasper.in.us. You can also read more about the program on www.nationalcasagal.org or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crossroadscasa.
Crossroads CASA serves children in Jasper, Newton and Benton counties. In 2019, Crossroads advocated for 183 local children that were in the child welfare system due to abuse and/or neglect. Will you make a difference by being their CASA?