RENSSELAER — Pipestone and local grocery stores are teaming up on a project called “Giving a Helping Ham” that will donate pork to local food banks. Pipestone is a veterinary service and pig management company located out of Pipestone, MN that works with independent pig farmers across the Midwest.
For every ham purchased at the Rensselaer Strack & Van Til grocery store between Nov. 18 ande Nov. 27, Pipestone will donate a pound of pork loin for every pound of ham purchased.
Donations will be distributed amongst the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer, Sorrowful Mother Parish Pantry of Wheatfield and the Newton County Community Services Pantry of Morocco.
“There are an astounding number of families in our communities that are food insecure,” said Pipestone CEO, Dr. Luke Minion. “Giving a Helping Ham is the simple way to get local residents involved in giving back and providing families with some nutritious protein that they may not otherwise have.”
Last year, the program reportedly donated over 123,000 pounds of pork across the Midwest.
“We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Pipestone on this program, said Strack & Van Til Store Director John Pena. “If you are shopping for your holiday meal, we encourage you to ‘Give a Helping Ham’ by shopping at a participating grocery store, or donating online at www.giveahelpingham.com.