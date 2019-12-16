Stock

Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:

Wed., Dec. 18

Breakfast:

Biscuit

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Fruit

Milk

Thu., Dec. 19

Breakfast:

Yogurt & Cracker

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Roast Turkey

Mashed Potato & Gravy

Snow Flake Peas

Mixed Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Fri., Dec. 20

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Grilled Chicken on Bun

Vegetable

Fruit

Holiday Treat

Milk

Wed., Dec. 18

Breakfast:

Biscuit

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Broccoli

& Salad Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thu., Dec. 19

Breakfast:

Yogurt & Cracker

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Roast Turkey

Mashed Potato & Gravy

Snow Flake Peas

Mixed Fruit

Dinner Roll Milk

Fri., Dec. 20

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Grilled Chicken on Bun

Vegetable

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Holiday Treat

Milk

Wed., Dec. 18

Breakfast:

Biscuit

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Or Stuffed Breadsticks

Broccoli& Salad Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thu., Dec. 19

Breakfast:

Yogurt & Cracker

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Roast Turkey

Mashed Potato & Gravy

Snow Flake Peas

Mixed Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Fri., Dec. 20

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Grilled Chicken on Bun

Vegetable

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Holiday Treat

Milk

Or Cook’s Choice

North Newton Elementary:

Wed., Dec. 18

Hotdog/WG Bun

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Sub

Thu., Dec. 19

Turkey Noodles

Mashed Potatoes

WG Hot Roll

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

Fri., Dec. 20

Quesadilla/Salsa

Corn

Choice of Fruit

Cherry Sidekick

Milk

Or

Cook's Choice

Tags