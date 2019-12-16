Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:
Wed., Dec. 18
Breakfast:
Biscuit
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Cheese Pizza
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Fruit
Milk
Thu., Dec. 19
Breakfast:
Yogurt & Cracker
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Roast Turkey
Mashed Potato & Gravy
Snow Flake Peas
Mixed Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Dec. 20
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Grilled Chicken on Bun
Vegetable
Fruit
Holiday Treat
Milk
North Newton Elementary:
Wed., Dec. 18
Hotdog/WG Bun
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Sub
Thu., Dec. 19
Turkey Noodles
Mashed Potatoes
WG Hot Roll
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad
Fri., Dec. 20
Quesadilla/Salsa
Corn
Choice of Fruit
Cherry Sidekick
Milk
Or
Cook's Choice