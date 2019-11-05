Stock

Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:

Oct. 6

Breakfast:

Breakfast Casserole

Biscuit-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Sausage Pizza

Broccoli

Mixed Squash

Jell-O with fruit

Milk

Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Noodles

Mashed Potato-Peas

Applesauce

Dinner Roll

Milk

Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

BBQ on Bun

Baby Carrots

Celery with Dips

Juice

Cookie

Milk

Oct. 11

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Carrots

Cucumber with Dip

Pears

Milk

Oct. 12

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Fajita (2) Shells

Refried Beans

Lettuce-Cheese-Salsa

Juice

Milk

Rensselaer Central Middle School:

Oct. 6

Breakfast:

Breakfast Casserole

Biscuit-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Sausage Pizza

Broccoli

& Salad Bar

Jell-O with Fruit or Fruit

Milk

Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Noodles

Mashed Potato-Salad Bar

Applesauce or Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

BBQ on Bun

Baby Carrots

& Salad Bar

Juice or Fruit

Cookie

Milk

Oct. 11

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Tomato Soup

& Salad Bar

Pears or Fruit

Milk

Oct. 12

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Fajita (2) Shells

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa

Juice or Fruit

Milk

Rensselaer Central High School:

Oct. 6

Breakfast:

Breakfast Casserole

Biscuit-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Sausage Pizza

Or Stuffed Breadstick

Broccoli& Salad Bar

Jell-O with Fruit & Fruit

Milk

Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Noodles

Mashed Potato-Salad Bar

Applesauce & Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll Milk

Or Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

BBQ on Bun

Or Cook’s Choice

Glazed Carrots & Salad Bar

Juice & Fruit

Cookie

Milk

Oct. 11

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Or Nacho Naturals

Tomato Soup

& Salad Bar

Pears & Fruit

Milk

Oct. 12

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Fajita (2) Shells

Or Hot Dog on Bun

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa

Juice & Fruit

Milk

North Newton Elementary:

Oct. 6

Soft Shell Fajita:

Meat, Cheese, Shell

Salsa, Lettuce

Refried Beans

Milk

Or

Sub

Oct. 7

Philly Steak & Cheese

Sub Bun

Corn

Milk

Or

Salad

Oct. 8

Stuffed Cheese Sticks

Marinara Sauce

Lettuce Salad

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Cook's Choice

Oct. 11

Meatball Sub:

Meatballs, Cheese, Bun

Green Beans

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Spicy Chicken/WG Bun

Oct. 12

BBQ Chicken/WG Bun

Potato

Fresh Apple Slices

Milk

Or

Salad

Tags