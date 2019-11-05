Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:
Oct. 6
Breakfast:
Breakfast Casserole
Biscuit-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Sausage Pizza
Broccoli
Mixed Squash
Jell-O with fruit
Milk
Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Noodles
Mashed Potato-Peas
Applesauce
Dinner Roll
Milk
Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
BBQ on Bun
Baby Carrots
Celery with Dips
Juice
Cookie
Milk
Oct. 11
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Carrots
Cucumber with Dip
Pears
Milk
Oct. 12
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Refried Beans
Lettuce-Cheese-Salsa
Juice
Milk
Rensselaer Central Middle School:
Oct. 6
Breakfast:
Breakfast Casserole
Biscuit-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Sausage Pizza
Broccoli
& Salad Bar
Jell-O with Fruit or Fruit
Milk
Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Noodles
Mashed Potato-Salad Bar
Applesauce or Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
BBQ on Bun
Baby Carrots
& Salad Bar
Juice or Fruit
Cookie
Milk
Oct. 11
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Tomato Soup
& Salad Bar
Pears or Fruit
Milk
Oct. 12
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa
Juice or Fruit
Milk
Rensselaer Central High School:
Oct. 6
Breakfast:
Breakfast Casserole
Biscuit-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Sausage Pizza
Or Stuffed Breadstick
Broccoli& Salad Bar
Jell-O with Fruit & Fruit
Milk
Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Noodles
Mashed Potato-Salad Bar
Applesauce & Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll Milk
Or Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
BBQ on Bun
Or Cook’s Choice
Glazed Carrots & Salad Bar
Juice & Fruit
Cookie
Milk
Oct. 11
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Or Nacho Naturals
Tomato Soup
& Salad Bar
Pears & Fruit
Milk
Oct. 12
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Or Hot Dog on Bun
Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa
Juice & Fruit
Milk
North Newton Elementary:
Oct. 6
Soft Shell Fajita:
Meat, Cheese, Shell
Salsa, Lettuce
Refried Beans
Milk
Or
Sub
Oct. 7
Philly Steak & Cheese
Sub Bun
Corn
Milk
Or
Salad
Oct. 8
Stuffed Cheese Sticks
Marinara Sauce
Lettuce Salad
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Cook's Choice
Oct. 11
Meatball Sub:
Meatballs, Cheese, Bun
Green Beans
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Spicy Chicken/WG Bun
Oct. 12
BBQ Chicken/WG Bun
Potato
Fresh Apple Slices
Milk
Or
Salad