Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary
Wed., Dec. 11
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Pepperoni Pizza
Broccoli-Mixed Squash
Orange Wedges
Milk
Thu., Dec. 12
Breakfast:
Breakfast Pizza
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Spaghetti
Green Beans
Applesauce
Breadstick
Milk
Fri., Dec. 13
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Baby Carrots
Celery
Juice
Milk
Mon., Dec. 16
Breakfast:
Waffle
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Baby Carrots
Fruit
Milk
Tue., Dec. 17
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Quesadilla
Refried Beans
Fiesta Corn
Juice
Milk
Rensselaer Central Middle School:
Rensselaer Central High School:
North Newton Elementary School:
Wed., Dec. 11
Soft Shell Taco:
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Shell, Salsa, Tomatoes
Refried Beans
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Sub
Thu., Dec. 12
Mostaccoli in Meat Sauce
Bread Stick
Lettuce Salad
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad
Fri., Dec. 13
Bosco
Marinara Sauce
Green Beans
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Cook's Choice
Mon., Dec. 16
Breakfast for Lunch:
French Toast/Syrup
Diced Ham/Egg Patty
Potato
100 Percent Juice
Milk
Or
Spicy Chicken
Tue., Dec. 17
Chicken Nuggets/Dip
WG Hot Roll
Steamed Broccoli
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad