Stock

Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary

Wed., Dec. 11

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Pepperoni Pizza

Broccoli-Mixed Squash

Orange Wedges

Milk

Thu., Dec. 12

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Spaghetti

Green Beans

Applesauce

Breadstick

Milk

Fri., Dec. 13

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Baby Carrots

Celery

Juice

Milk

Mon., Dec. 16

Breakfast:

Waffle

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Baby Carrots

Fruit

Milk

Tue., Dec. 17

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Refried Beans

Fiesta Corn

Juice

Milk

Rensselaer Central Middle School:

Wed., Dec. 11

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Pepperoni Pizza

Broccoli-Salad Bar

Orange Wedges or Fruit

Milk

Thu., Dec. 12

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Spaghetti

Green Beans & Salad Bar

Applesauce or Fresh Fruit

Breadstick

Milk

Fri., Dec. 13

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Glazed Carrots

& Salad Bar

Juice or Fresh Fruit

Cookie Milk

Mon., Dec. 16

Breakfast:

Waffle

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Baby Carrots

& Salad Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Tue., Dec. 17

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar

Juice or Fruit

Milk

Rensselaer Central High School:

Wed., Dec. 11

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Pepperoni Pizza

Or Stuffed Breadsticks

Broccoli-Salad Bar

Fresh Fruit or Fruit

Milk

Thu., Dec. 12

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Spaghetti

Or Pulled Pork BBQ on Bun

Green Beans & Salad Bar

Applesauce or Fresh Fruit

Breadstick Milk

Fri., Dec. 13

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Glazed Carrots & Salad Bar

Juice or Fresh Fruit

Cookie Milk

Or Cook’s Choice

Mon., Dec. 16

Breakfast:

Waffle

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Or Nacho Naturals

Baby Carrots

& Salad Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Tue., Dec. 17

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Or Potato Bar

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar

Juice or Fruit

Milk

North Newton Elementary School:

Wed., Dec. 11

Soft Shell Taco:

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Shell, Salsa, Tomatoes

Refried Beans

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Sub

Thu., Dec. 12

Mostaccoli in Meat Sauce

Bread Stick

Lettuce Salad

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

Fri., Dec. 13

Bosco

Marinara Sauce

Green Beans

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Cook's Choice

Mon., Dec. 16

Breakfast for Lunch:

French Toast/Syrup

Diced Ham/Egg Patty

Potato

100 Percent Juice

Milk

Or

Spicy Chicken

Tue., Dec. 17

Chicken Nuggets/Dip

WG Hot Roll

Steamed Broccoli

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

