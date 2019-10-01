Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:
Wed., Oct. 2
Breakfast:
UBR
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Cheese Pizza
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Baked Apples
Milk
Thu., Oct. 3
Breakfast:
Cereal-Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Beef Stroganoff
Normandy Blend
Peaches
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Oct. 4
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese
Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Carrots
Winter Blend Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Mon., Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Winter Blend
Carrots
Fruit
Milk
Tue., Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Nacho Natural
Refried Beans
Lettuce-Salsa
Juice
Milk
Rensselaer Central Middle School:
Wed., Oct. 2
Breakfast:
UBR
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Cheese Pizza
Broccoli
Garden Salad Bar
Baked Apples or Fruit
Milk
Thu., Oct. 3
Breakfast:
Cereal-Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Beef Stroganoff
Normandy Blend
Super Power Salad Bar
Peaches or Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Oct. 4
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese
Croissant
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Winter Blend-Salad Bar
Fruit or Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Mon., Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Rainbow Salad Bar
Carrots
Fruit or Fresh Fruit
Frito Chips
Milk
Tue., Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Nacho Natural
Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar-Salsa
Juice or Fruit
Milk
Rensselaer Central High School:
Wed., Oct. 2
Breakfast:
UBR
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Cheese Pizza
Or Stuffed Breadstick
Broccoli Garden Salad Bar
Baked Apples & Fruit
Milk
Thu., Oct. 3
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese
Crosisant Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Beef Stroganoff
Or Pulled Pork Sandwich
Normandy Blend
Super Power Salad Bar
Peaches & Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Oct. 4
Breakfast:
Cereal-Cracker
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Or Cook’s Choice
Winter Blend-Salad Bar
Fruit &Fresh Fruit
Dinner Roll
Milk
Mon., Oct. 7
Breakfast:
Pancake
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Or Nacho Naturals
Rainbow Salad Bar-Carrots
Fruit & Fresh Fruit
Frito Chips
Milk
Tue., Oct. 8
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Nacho Natural
Or Hot Dog on Bun
Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar-Salsa
Juice & Fruit
Milk
North Newton Elementary:
Wed., Oct. 2
Soft Shell Fajita:
Meat, Cheese, Shell
Salsa, Lettuce
Refried Beans
Cherry Sidekick
Milk
Or
Sub
Thu., Oct. 3
Chicken & Noodles
Mashed Potatoes
Hot Roll
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad
Fri., Oct. 4
Quesadilla/Salsa
Corn
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Cook's Choice
Mon., Oct. 7
Chicken Sausage Patty
& Waffle
Potato
100 Percent Juice
Milk
Or
Spicy Chicken/WG Bun
Tue., Oct. 8
Dino Chicken Nuggets/Dip
WG Roll
Broccoli/Cheese
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad