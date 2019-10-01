Stock

Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:

Wed., Oct. 2

Breakfast:

UBR

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Baked Apples

Milk

Thu., Oct. 3

Breakfast:

Cereal-Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Beef Stroganoff

Normandy Blend

Peaches

Dinner Roll

Milk

Fri., Oct. 4

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese

Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Carrots

Winter Blend Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Mon., Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Winter Blend

Carrots

Fruit

Milk

Tue., Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Nacho Natural

Refried Beans

Lettuce-Salsa

Juice

Milk

Rensselaer Central Middle School:

Wed., Oct. 2

Breakfast:

UBR

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Broccoli

Garden Salad Bar

Baked Apples or Fruit

Milk

Thu., Oct. 3

Breakfast:

Cereal-Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Beef Stroganoff

Normandy Blend

Super Power Salad Bar

Peaches or Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Fri., Oct. 4

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese

Croissant

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Winter Blend-Salad Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Mon., Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Rainbow Salad Bar

Carrots

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Frito Chips

Milk

Tue., Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Nacho Natural

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar-Salsa

Juice or Fruit

Milk

Rensselaer Central High School:

Wed., Oct. 2

Breakfast:

UBR

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Or Stuffed Breadstick

Broccoli Garden Salad Bar

Baked Apples & Fruit

Milk

Thu., Oct. 3

Breakfast:

Ham & Cheese

Crosisant Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Beef Stroganoff

Or Pulled Pork Sandwich

Normandy Blend

Super Power Salad Bar

Peaches & Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Fri., Oct. 4

Breakfast:

Cereal-Cracker

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Or Cook’s Choice

Winter Blend-Salad Bar

Fruit &Fresh Fruit

Dinner Roll

Milk

Mon., Oct. 7

Breakfast:

Pancake

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Or Nacho Naturals

Rainbow Salad Bar-Carrots

Fruit & Fresh Fruit

Frito Chips

Milk

Tue., Oct. 8

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Nacho Natural

Or Hot Dog on Bun

Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar-Salsa

Juice & Fruit

Milk

North Newton Elementary:

Wed., Oct. 2

Soft Shell Fajita:

Meat, Cheese, Shell

Salsa, Lettuce

Refried Beans

Cherry Sidekick

Milk

Or

Sub

Thu., Oct. 3

Chicken & Noodles

Mashed Potatoes

Hot Roll

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

Fri., Oct. 4

Quesadilla/Salsa

Corn

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Cook's Choice

Mon., Oct. 7

Chicken Sausage Patty

& Waffle

Potato

100 Percent Juice

Milk

Or

Spicy Chicken/WG Bun

Tue., Oct. 8

Dino Chicken Nuggets/Dip

WG Roll

Broccoli/Cheese

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

