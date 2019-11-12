Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:
Wed., Nov. 13
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Stuffed Breadstick with Sauce
Broccoli
Vegetable
Juice
Milk
Thu., Nov. 14
Breakfast:
Breakfast Pizza
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Lasagna
Green Beans
Carrots
Peaches
Milk
Fri., Nov. 15
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Hot Ham & Cheese on Bun
Winter Blend
Potato Item
Juice
Milk
Mon., Nov. 18
Breakfast:
French Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Carrots
Fruit Cocktail
Milk
Tue., Nov. 19
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Quesadilla
Salsa-Refried Beans
Vegetable
Fruit
Milk
Rensselaer Central Middle School:
Wed., Nov. 13
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Stuffed Breadstick with Sauce
Broccoli
Salad Bar
Juice or Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thu., Nov. 14
Breakfast:
Breakfast Pizza
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Lasagna
Green Beans
Salad Bar
Peaches or Fruit
Garlic Bread
Milk
Fri., Nov. 15
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Potato Item
Salad Bar
Juice or Fruit
Goldfish Crackers
Milk
Mon., Nov. 18
Breakfast:
French Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Salad Bar
Fruit Cocktail or Fruit
Milk
Tue., Nov. 19
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Quesadilla
Salsa-Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar
Fruit or Fresh Fruit
Milk
Rensselaer Central High School:
Wed., Nov. 13
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Cheese Pizza
Or Stuffed Breadstick
Broccoli & Salad Bar
Strawberries & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thu., Nov. 14
Breakfast:
Breakfast Pizza
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Lasagna
Or Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Green Beans &Salad Bar
Peaches & Fruit
Garlic Bread
Milk
Fri., Nov. 15
Breakfast:
Cereal & Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Nuggets
Or Cook’s Choice
Potato Item &Salad Bar
Juice & Fruit
Goldfish Crackers
Milk
Mon., Nov. 18
Breakfast:
French Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Or Nacho Naturals
Baked Beans &Salad Bar
Fruit Cocktail & Fruit
Milk
Tue., Nov. 19
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice-Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Quesadilla
Or Hot Dog on Bun
Salsa-Refried Beans
Fiesta Bar
Fruit & Fresh Fruit
Milk
North Newton Elementary:
Wed., Nov. 13
Hot Dog/Bun
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Sub
Thu., Nov. 14
Mostaccoli in Meat Sauce
Cheese Bread
Lettuce Salad
Sherbet
Milk
Or
Salad
Fri., Nov. 15
Country Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Hot Roll
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Cook’s Choice
Mon., Nov. 18
Breakfast for Lunch:
French Toast/Syrup
Sausage Patty
Potato
100 Percent Juice
Milk
Or
Spicy Chicken Patty
Tue., Nov. 19
Chicken Nuggets/Dip
WG Roll
Broccoli/Cheese
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad