Stock

Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary School:

Wed., Nov. 13

Breakfast:

Muffin

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Stuffed Breadstick with Sauce

Broccoli

Vegetable

Juice

Milk

Thu., Nov. 14

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Lasagna

Green Beans

Carrots

Peaches

Milk

Fri., Nov. 15

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Hot Ham & Cheese on Bun

Winter Blend

Potato Item

Juice

Milk

Mon., Nov. 18

Breakfast:

French Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Carrots

Fruit Cocktail

Milk

Tue., Nov. 19

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Salsa-Refried Beans

Vegetable

Fruit

Milk

Rensselaer Central Middle School:

Wed., Nov. 13

Breakfast:

Muffin

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Stuffed Breadstick with Sauce

Broccoli

Salad Bar

Juice or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thu., Nov. 14

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Lasagna

Green Beans

Salad Bar

Peaches or Fruit

Garlic Bread

Milk

Fri., Nov. 15

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Potato Item

Salad Bar

Juice or Fruit

Goldfish Crackers

Milk

Mon., Nov. 18

Breakfast:

French Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Baked Beans

Salad Bar

Fruit Cocktail or Fruit

Milk

Tue., Nov. 19

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Salsa-Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar

Fruit or Fresh Fruit

Milk

Rensselaer Central High School:

Wed., Nov. 13

Breakfast:

Muffin

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Cheese Pizza

Or Stuffed Breadstick

Broccoli & Salad Bar

Strawberries & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Thu., Nov. 14

Breakfast:

Breakfast Pizza

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Lasagna

Or Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Green Beans &Salad Bar

Peaches & Fruit

Garlic Bread

Milk

Fri., Nov. 15

Breakfast:

Cereal & Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Chicken Nuggets

Or Cook’s Choice

Potato Item &Salad Bar

Juice & Fruit

Goldfish Crackers

Milk

Mon., Nov. 18

Breakfast:

French Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Corn Dog

Or Nacho Naturals

Baked Beans &Salad Bar

Fruit Cocktail & Fruit

Milk

Tue., Nov. 19

Breakfast:

Toast

Juice-Fruit-Milk

Lunch:

Quesadilla

Or Hot Dog on Bun

Salsa-Refried Beans

Fiesta Bar

Fruit & Fresh Fruit

Milk

North Newton Elementary:

Wed., Nov. 13

Hot Dog/Bun

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Sub

Thu., Nov. 14

Mostaccoli in Meat Sauce

Cheese Bread

Lettuce Salad

Sherbet

Milk

Or

Salad

Fri., Nov. 15

Country Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Hot Roll

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Cook’s Choice

Mon., Nov. 18

Breakfast for Lunch:

French Toast/Syrup

Sausage Patty

Potato

100 Percent Juice

Milk

Or

Spicy Chicken Patty

Tue., Nov. 19

Chicken Nuggets/Dip

WG Roll

Broccoli/Cheese

Choice of Fruit

Milk

Or

Salad

Tags