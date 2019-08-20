Primary & Van Rensselaer Elementary:
Wed., Aug. 21
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Stuffed Breadsticks with Sauce
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Jell-O with Fruit
Milk
Thu., Aug. 22
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Salisbury Steak
Mashed Potato
Green Beans Peaches
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Aug. 23
Breakfast:
Cereal-Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced Tomato & Lettuce
Baked Beans
Juice
Milk
Mon., Aug. 26
Breakfast:
Waffle
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Carrots with Dip
Baked Beans
Pears
Milk
Tue., Aug. 27
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Shredded Lettuce-Cheese-Salsa
Refried Beans
Juice
Milk
Rensselaer Central Middle School:
Wed., Aug. 21
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Stuffed Breadsticks with Sauce
Broccoli
Salad Bar
Jell-O with Fruit
Milk
Thu., Aug. 22
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Salisbury Steak
Mashed Potato
Salad Bar
Peaches
Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Aug. 23
Breakfast:
Cereal-Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Salad Bar
Baked Beans
Juice
Milk
Mon., Aug. 26
Breakfast:
Waffle
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Carrots with Dip
Salad Bar
Pears
Milk
Tue., Aug. 27
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa
Refried Beans
Juice
Milk
Rensselaer Central High School:
Aug. 21
Breakfast:
Muffin
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Homemade Pizza
Stuffed Breadsticks with Sauce
Broccoli-Salad Bar
Jell-O with Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Thu., Aug. 22
Breakfast:
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Salisbury Steak
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Mashed Potato-Salad Bar
Peaches -Fruit Dinner Roll
Milk
Fri., Aug. 23
Breakfast:
Cereal-Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Cook’s Choice
Salad Bar-Baked Beans
Juice & Fresh fruit
Milk
Mon., Aug. 26
Breakfast:
Waffle
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Corn Dog
Nacho Naturals
Carrots with Dip
Salad Bar
Pears & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Tue., Aug. 27
Breakfast:
Toast
Juice- Fruit-Milk
Lunch:
Chicken Fajita (2) Shells
Hot Dog
Fiesta Bar-Cheese-Salsa
Refried Beans
Fresh fruit & Juice
Milk
North Newton Elementary:
Wed., Aug. 21
Hotdog/WG Bun
Baked Beans
Glazed Carrots
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad
Thu., Aug. 22
Turkey & Gravy
WG Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Salad
Fri., Aug. 23
Quesadilla
Salsa
Corn
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Cook’s Choice
Mon., Aug. 26
Breakfast for Lunch:
French Toast/Syrup
Diced Ham
Potato
100 Percent Juice
Milk
Or
Spicy Chicken
Tue., Aug. 27
Chicken Rings/BBQ Dip
WG Roll
Green Beans
Choice of Fruit
Milk
Or
Stuffed Cheese Sticks
Marinara Sauce