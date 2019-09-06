RENSSELAER — Pastor Lisa Ulrich of Rensselaer's Church of the Nazarene, and her husband, Associate Pastor Brent Ulrich, recently took part in a sabbatical trip to various locations, most notably overseas to Biblical locations in Israel.
A sabbatical is a time of rest, renewal or travel after seven years' work.
"It's not a new idea, but it's becoming more practiced," Mrs. Ulrich said, "that people are realizing the importance of it."
Mrs. Ulrich spent a week in San Juan, during which time she preached through an interpreter. Following this trip, she and her husband went on to travel to Israel. During the days-long tours that they enjoyed with a guide and others in a group, they saw many Biblical sites and had many unusual experiences.
During a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, they saw the shore where Christ is believed to have met with his disciples after his resurrection.
Other stops included a site where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found, a cave where the future King David fled from King Saul, and other locations referenced in scripture.
As some readers may know, numerous churches were built to preserve these sites, including, for example, one where Elijah is believed to have confronted the prophets of Baal.
On the Mount of Olives, there is a panoramic view of Jerusalem. It is the spot where Christ is said to have ascended into Heaven. Some believe he will also return directly to that spot one day, which is one reason why it is also the site of a very popular cemetery.
"There's a huge cemetery there, and it's super-expensive to get a spot," Mrs. Ulrich said with a laugh. "It's huge, and it's right there between the Mount of Olives and the city."
She said that something which really stood out to her was the sheer scale of the city, which is larger and more complicated than one might think when simply reading the Biblical accounts.
"Our tour guide would point out 'Here's where Pilate would have been' and 'Over here would have been where Caiaphas the high priest would have been,'" she said.
She said this made her consider what it would have been like, physically, for Christ to be walked from one location to another for different trials after being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane.
"To go to the city and then go from location to location, that would have been a lot of walking, and I never even thought of that," she said. "That was a lot of distance, and it was all hills."
While she and her husband visited the garden itself, they saw trees which are believed to date back to the time of Christ, roughly 2,000 years ago.
The tour took them through the path of the Via Della Rosa, the path Christ took through the city to his eventual crucifixion. All along that path, there are "stations" marked, where different events supposedly happened. Some are directly identified in scripture and others are somewhat more traditional, not unlike the stations used in the Roman Catholic faith.
"They started out at where he was condemned by Pilate," Mrs. Ulrich said. "And at all these places, there's a church or some kind of a memorial. And (at) the main ones, there's churches built to mark these places."
At the end is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which supposedly identifies the location of both Christ's death and resurrection. After seeing where the cross supposedly stood, one can walk down to the apparent site of his tomb.
"There's a crack in that rock that runs all the way to where they've got the tomb where Jesus would have been buried," she said. "And so they said that reminds them of evidence of an earthquake, where that was cracked all that way."
However, there is also another ancient tomb at a different location, near a garden. Some believe it is actually the site of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.
"There's not a for-sure (location)," Mrs. Ulrich said. "But the (Church of the Holy Sepulchre) is actually where they've got it marked."
At the garden tomb, however, the Ulrich's were able to take communion.
Other sites they visited included a view of Megiddo, the approximate area prophesied to be the location of the "battle of Armageddon" in end times.
One of their most profound experiences took place at the Jordan River, the site of Christ's baptism. As one might imagine, numerous visitors want to be baptized there. And there were several members of the Ulrich's group who wished to be baptized.
But in order to be baptized, one needs a pastor. The group's tour guide had not said anything about this beforehand, since she hadn't realized that there were pastors in the group. But there were people in the group who wanted to be baptized.
And the next thing Lisa Ulrich and her husband knew, people in the group were asking the couple to baptize them in the Jordan River.
"I had to think about if it was okay for me to do that," she said, "because I don't know these people. But we realized 'Yea. This is really a privilege.' And of course the people are saying 'No pressure.' But we knew we really wanted to be baptized. One lady said 'If I don't get baptized, I'll have to come back again.'"
The Ulrichs and the others got to have a conversation about what it means to be baptized, as a public statement of faith that they have been saved. And they ended up baptizing 16 people.
"My husband and I got down in the water, and we'd have little family groups at a time come down," she said. "We actually had three groups within our group, and so the little group would come down and, one at a time, they would come in and we would baptize them."
As one might expect, Mrs. Ulrich said that it had never crossed her mind, while studying to become a pastor, that she might one day baptize people in the actual Jordan River.
"It was such a great thing to be able to baptize them," she said. "It was really a neat experience."