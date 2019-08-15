RENSSELAER — Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants. Since inception the programs have awarded over $50 million to rural communities.
Each year, the Grow Communities program allows farmers in the area to win a $2,500 donation to give to their favorite nonprofit organization. The Jasper County Recipient, Robert Hensler, was awarded a $2,500 donation for 2019. Hensler designated his award to the Parks for People Campaign because he feels that the parks are an important part of the community and for many years he has watched his grandchildren play many soccer games at the Rensselear Parks.
A representative from the Parks for People Campaign, stated, “We are honored to have been chosen by the Charlyn & Robert Hensler family to receive the America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant, supported by the Bayer Fund. The entire community will benefit from their support as the campaign progresses to renovate and improve Rensselaer’s City Parks. The farming industry has been instrumental in donating funds for the parks and we hope that others will be inspired by the Hensler’s and the Bayer Fund’s generosity.”