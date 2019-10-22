RENSSELAER — Duane Richardson, executive director of the Indiana Municipal Electric Association, recently approached the Rensselaer City Council to recognize local winners of a lineman’s rodeo event.
The event in question was the third annual Lineman’s Rodeo, hosted by Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities and sponsored by the Indiana Municipal Electric Association in September. Richardson said Rensselaer’s linemen have participated in the event for several years.
“It’s a chance for linemen and apprentices to compete, doing events similar to what they do on a day-to-day basis in a safe environment, in an educational scenario,” Richardson said. “It gets very, very competitive.”
This year, with IMEA becoming a title sponsor, the rodeo was opened up nationwide and beyond. It featured teams from as far away as California, as well as some participants from Canada.
“The majority of the competitors are from large utilities out west,” Richardson said. “We want to recognize the achievements of the Rensselaer apprentices that were in this competition and just let (the city council) know how much we appreciate (them) affording them the opportunity to do that, and let you know how well they did.”
The competition featured five main events. Each team starts off with 100 points and is timed on how long it takes them to complete a given event.
“Time is only used as a tie-breaker,” Richardson said. “So, if everybody scores 100, then they go to time.”
LMU Electrical Superintendant Mike Harper tried to emphasize the sorts of people who Rensselaer’s apprentice linemen went up against in this year’s rodeo.
“Last year, in our rodeo, the gentleman who placed third, from PG&E, won the international rodeo of 400 teams,” he said. “And the apprentice who won our rodeo placed third nationally last year.”
Harper added that those same individuals also earned first place in LMU’s competition this year.
“And these guys (from Rensselaer) are competing with gentlemen just like that,” he said.
Richardson agreed.
“I think you’re going to be very impressed with how well your guys did, competing against the best of the best,” he said to the council. “These (other) guys travel all around the country and go to five or six rodeos.”
The first event dealt with wiring a 200 amp service wire. Apprentice Ab Kiger finished 10th overall, out of 33 apprentices nationwide. Adam Black finished 13th overall.
In the obstacle course event, Garrett Welker finished in first place out of Indiana and finished fifth overall out of the 33 apprentices. Adam Black finished second in Indiana and sixth overall.
In the rope-throw competition, Welker finished in first place in Indiana and fourth overall. In second place for Indiana was Kiger, who finished in seventh place overall.
In the written test, Richardson himself had to choose the test questions out of 400 possibilities.
“I put the test together and I can tell you, it was not an easy test,” he said.
He said that 40 out of the 50 test questions were taken from a book that none of the local apprentices began using “until just recently,” he said.
“We just started using this one textbook that is known as ‘The Lineman’s Bible’ in training,” he said.
Welker came in first place in the state of Indiana, with a score of 84. He was sixth overall. Though he had the third highest score, he had to be judged for his time because of several tied scores.
Kiger came in second place in Indiana, finishing in 13th place overall.
“To have guys score that good against people that have been studying those books their entire apprenticeship program is absolutely amazing,” Richardson said.
The fifth event, called “Hurtman Rescue,” simulates a lineman saving a person who has become injured while secured to the top of a utility pole.
Welker won first place in Indiana, with a time of one one minute and 44 seconds.
When all events were combined overall, Welker finished first in Indiana and fourth overall across the nation. Kiger won third in Indiana and placed 12th overall.
Richardson commended the local linemen for their performance, which put them in the top quarter of performers in the nation.
“All of them were in the top 25 percent nationwide, from the competitors that we had, from California all the way to Indiana and into Canada,” Richardson said.