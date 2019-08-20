INDIANAPOLIS, IN – As the 2018 Indiana State Fair drew to a close Sunday night, one major event remained for 4-H youth whose hard work and dedication had earned them the right to attend the Indiana State Fair Celebration of Champions at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Emily Myers of Jasper County won Reserve Supreme Champion Gilt at the fair's Supreme Drive competition.
The Indiana State Fair Celebration of Champions, presented by the Indiana State Fair Foundation, awards 4-H youth for achievement, scholarship and hard work. This year, the Indiana State Fair Board and Indiana State Fair Commission approved the addition of breeding females to the celebration.
Nearly $250,000 was raised by the Indiana State Fair Foundation to provide monetary awards and to present the Celebration of Champions dinner to honor the accomplishments and work ethic of Hoosier youth. The Indiana State Fair is known throughout the country as having one of the best agricultural fairs and for hosting the largest and most diverse 4-H competitions.