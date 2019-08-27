RENSSELAER — Congratulations to Kelsey Kohlhagen, daughter of Ryan & Amy Kohlhagen of Rensselaer, on winning First Place in State for the 4-H Senior Tractor Operating Contest.
Kohlhagen has worked very very hard around her family farm operating equipment and worked hard to win state title. Purdue Extension Secretary Christal Kaufman said she believes Kohlhagen is the only female to ever win 4-H Senior Division State fair Tractor Contest.
"It was an awesome day for Jasper County 4-H as Kent Hamstra got second in his lawn mower division also," Kaufman said. "Jasper County was well represented."
She called it a 4-H Jasper County Sweep, "almost," at the district contest for tractor and lawnmower projects.
"Thank you to Castongias John Deere and Bane/Welker equipment for the use of the new tractors and lawnmowers for the 4-H kids," she said.