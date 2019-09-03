RENSSELAER — Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis recently announced that Rensselaer’s own Little Coffee Shop on 231 is one of 17 regional businesses awarded the bank’s Elevate Small Business Grant.
The grant acquisition was made possible by Julie Evers of Rensselaer’s Alliance Bank.
Caron Jacobson and Marc Maguran, co-owners of the Little Coffee Shop on 231, said the grant money, amounting to $22,500, will be used to purchase new items this spring to help the shop form a deeper bond with the community.
The grant is not necessarily meant for any one particular class or type of person. But Jacobson said it is still targeted at those who arguably may need more representation in the business arena, such as women or veterans.
According to a press release from the Indianapolis bank, the Elevate Grant was developed to “strengthen our communities and encourage Indiana and Michigan small businesses to further develop their relationship with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution.”
Jacobson said Evers reached out to her around the beginning of the summer about applying for the grant.
The application process required Jacobson to come up with a “narrative,” explaining what the business is about, what its intentions are and a listed budget and justification for that budget.
A press release from the Federal Home Loan Bank said applications were evaluated “based on their feasibility as well the impact grants would have on the community.”
Jacobson and Maguran said they will use the money to purchase a food truck and a coffee roaster later this year. And the food truck, at least, may not be visible until early next year.
“We’re looking at sometime in spring for the food truck to be out and about,” Jacobson said. “The goal really is to be able to provide a fresh and good meal for a lot of the people.”
She and Maguran thought it could provide good, fast service for the employees of local factories.
“They don’t have enough time to go anywhere with 15-minute breaks,” Jacobson said. “So we’re hoping to kind of help them have something to do, something fresh for their lunches.”
The business will also be approaching area schools and various organizations within the community about this later on. Jacobson said local businesses can also approach them about this once the food truck is acquired.
The roaster is meant to be a tool that can be loaned out to locals for all kinds of fundraising purposes, or just to attract attention during different events.
“We’re also going to roast coffee and do coffee fundraising with it,” Maguran said.
This can be something local businesses or school groups can personalize.
“We’re hoping to be able to use that as a fundraiser for different organizations and sports groups throughout Rensselaer, so that they can brand their own coffee,” Jacboson said. “We would have a special roast for them, and then they can sell it with their brand on it. And it would be a great fundraiser for them, because everybody loves coffee.”
Jacobson said she and Maguran got the idea for the coffee roaster when they had seen other businesses in Wisconsin practicing something similar. She said the food truck idea came from the times customers would ask them if they delivered their products.
The shop will have information about these ideas closer to the spring.