JASPER COUNTY — Lisa Hershman, wife of former Indiana state Sen. Brandt Hershman, was confirmed Thursday in a U.S. Senate hearing as the new chief management officer for the Department of Defense.
Brandt Hershman wrote that he was "so proud and excited" for his wife's success following her confirmation in the hearing by unanimous consent. Lisa Hershman was not immediately available for a comment about her confirmation.
She was originally nominated for the position July 15 by President Donald Trump. She was formerly the deputy chief management officer and had already been working as the acting CMO for the department prior to her confirmation.
According to an August 2017 report by the Secretary of Defense, “the purpose of the CMO is to improve the quality and productivity of the business operations of the department, thereby reducing the costs of those operations.”
The report states “the department will use the establishment of the CMO organization as an opportunity to renew focus on business operations reform.”
The full report may be found at dod.defense.gov.
According to a press release from the White House, Lisa Hershman was founder and CEO of the DeNovo Group, and is the former CEO of Hammer and Company. She also served as senior vice president of operational excellence at Avnet, where her work was honored with the Avnet Corporate Chairman’s Award.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution, specifically for engineering and management, from Clarkson University. She also has an an Executive Certificate in Innovation through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Institute for Management Development program, as well as an Executive Certificate in Finance from Cornell University.