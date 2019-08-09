JASPER COUNTY — Erica Luchik of the Indiana Invasive Initiative will be doing free landowner surveys and management plans for Jasper County residents Aug. 13 —20.
Here’s a little more information from Erica:
“(There) may be invasive plants that you would like to manage and get rid of,” Luchik stated.
As a regional specialist working on the Indiana Invasive Initiative with Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management (SICIM), Luchik is offering free landowner surveys and management plans in Jasper County during August 13 and 20. Surveys are not limited by acreage. Whether locals want to know more about what’s growing in their woodlands or around their home in the landscaping, she can help them identify the plant species.
To schedule a survey, locals are encouraged to email Luchik at erica@sicim.info or call 219-477-0252.
For detailed information on the Indiana Invasive Initiative, locals may visit www.sicim.info/cisma-project. They can also contact the Jasper County SWCD at 219-866-8008 x3 or www.jaspercountyswcd.org if they are interested and it will put them in contact with Luchik.