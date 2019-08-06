DEMOTTE — The seventh annual Kougar Klassic Car Show had classic cars from near and far and plenty of spectators to ogle them. There were entries ranging from the early 1900’s to much newer models in 15 different categories.
Five special awards were also given in the show that was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, on the grounds of the Keener Township Fire Department. The event was sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars and Band Boosters.
Doug Sibo of Valparaiso’s 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was the overall winner, easily taking “Best in Show” honors. Doug Humphrey of Francisville’s 1968 Mercury Cougar was the Directors’ Choice Winner and Ron and Julie Hardesty of DeMotte’s 1938 Chevrolet Master Coupe was the top choice of the three Drum Majors.
The Firemens’ Choice Special Award went to R.J. Kralik of Cedar Lake for his 1952 C-10 Pick-up. The Head Hunters Car Club again won the Club Representation Award.
Winners of the Class A – Street Rods 1900 – 1949 category were: 1st – Ron and Julie Hardesty, of DeMotte, 1938 Chevrolet Master Coupe; 2nd – Jim Nelson, of Crown Point, 1934 Ford 2-Door Sedan; and, 3rd – Mike and Linda Unland, of Wheatfield, 1930 Hupmobile Sedan.
In Class B – Cars Stock 1950 – 1959, the winner was Randy Hall ,of Kentland, 1950 Crossley Super Stationwagon. Second went to Jim Holles, of DeMotte, 1957 Chevrolet BelAir and third went to Don and Susie Phillips of Crown Point for their 1955 Ford Crown Victoria.
Class C – Cars Stock 1960 – 1969 winners were: 1st – Tom Mackey, of DeMotte, 1968 Plymouth GTX; 2nd – Charles McManus, of Wolcott, 1955 Chevrolet BelAir; and. 3rd – Sue Burke, of DeMotte, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
The winner in the Class D – Cars Stock 1970 – 1989 were: 1st – Glenn Keilman, of Rensselaer, 1970 Dodge Challenger.
Winning Class E – Cars Stock 1990 – Present were: 1st – Alan Kunzman of DeMotte, 2011 Ford Mustang Coyote; 2nd – Rob and Toni Hood of Wheatfield, 2009 Ford Mustang Shelby GT; and, 3rd – Derek Young of Wheatfield, 2001 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
In Class F which covered Trucks Stock from 1950 to Present: 1st – Gerald Arseneau of Beaverville, Illinois, with his 1984 GMC Caballero: 2nd – Gene Shedrow of Earl Park, 1972 GMC 1500 Pick-Up; and 3rd – Dale Crawley of DeMotte, 1996 Ford F-350 Superduty Crew-Cab.
In Class G – Cars Modified 1950 – 1969, Scott Wireman of Rensselaer took top honors for his1967 Chevy Chevelle SS while Jack Cosenza’s 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88 Holiday Coupe was second and Bob and Carol Toppen’s 1964 Chevy Chevelle 2-Door Coupe was third.
Winners in Class H – Cars Modified 1970 – 1999 – were: 1st – Tom Gobbie of DeMotte, 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback; 2nd – John Mentic of Rensselaer, 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo; and, 3rd – Ray Simpson of Rensselaer, 1996 Ford Mustang SN95.
The Class I – Cars Modified 2000 – Present, winners were: 1st – Bill Spitz of DeMotte, 2014 Ford Mustang Boss 302; and, 2nd – Justin Henson of Wheatfield, 2013 Dodge Challenger RT.
Class J – Trucks Modified 1950 – Present, winners were: 1st – Chad Armalius of Rensselaer, 2019 Ford F-550; 2nd – Randy Jelenek of Gary, 2018 Ford F-150 4x4; and, 3rd – Jeff Moore of Portage, 1964 Ford Stepside.
In the Class K – Antique Cars or Trucks 1900 – 1949, the winner was William Vandermolen of Rensselaer, 1928 Ford Model A.
Winners in the L Class – Corvettes All Years, were Frank Morgan of DeMotte, 2004 Convertible which won first, Brian and Mary Ensign of Valparaiso. 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe in second, and Ted Fieffer of DeMotte, 2012 Coupe in third.
In Class M – Motorcycles, winners were: Cruisers – Timothy Sharp of DeMotte, 2008 Yamaha Raider; Touring – Randy Woods of DeMotte, 2010 Harley Ultra Classic; and, Vintage – Dallas Grace of DeMotte, 1996 Harley Road King.